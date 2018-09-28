Wang defeats Pliskova, qualifies for China Open’s last 8

Beijing, Oct 4 (IANS) China’s Wang Qiang on Thursday defeated Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the China Open in Beijing.

It took Wang an hour and 38 minutes to eliminate the No.7 seed and book a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time in her career, reports Efe news.

Wang is set to take on the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No.4 seed Caroline Garcia of France.

–IANS

