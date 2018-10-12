Wang stuns Muguruza, sets up Hong Kong Open final vs Yastremska

Hong Kong, Oct 13 (IANS) Sixth-seeded Wang Qiang of China rallied on Saturday to pull off a big upset against fourth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-5 to reach the Hong Kong Open final against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine.

Despite Muguruza’s 5-4 advantage in the decider, Wang won the last three games to seal her first career win against the Spaniard in two hours and 40 minutes, reports Efe.

Muguruza paid for her lack of consistency on serve, with her bid for a third final this season undermined as she conceded her delivery seven times.

Earlier Saturday, Wang had knocked out top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 in a quarterfinal match that was paused Friday due to rain, with Wang leading 6-2, 6-5.

When play resumed, the Chinese powerhouse needed just nine minutes to seal the biggest win of her career and advance to the semifinal against Muguruza.

The final will see Wang, world No. 24, pitted against 18-year-old Yastremska, who beat China’s Shuai Zhang 7-5, 6-4.

