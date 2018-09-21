Want early solution to Ramjanambhoomi dispute: Adityanath

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Welcoming the Supreme Court decision rejecting a plea for referring the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue to a larger Constitution Bench, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said a solution to the dispute should be found at the earliest.

He said those interested in creating controversies and nuisance in the country were creating obstacles in the path of an early solution.

“A solution to the Ramjanambhoomi dispute should be found at the earliest as it is in the interest of the nation and is important for harmony and prosperity,” he told reporters here.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea for referring the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue to a larger Constitution Bench and referred the case to a three-judge bench to be set up that will begin hearings from October 29.

Calling the apex court decision significant, he said: “We welcome it and hope the Supreme Court will give a verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi matter soon.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Katiyar said the decision has paved the way for a speedy verdict on the main matter.

“Break has been put on appeals for higher benches… There’s nothing left in the case to be discussed,” he said.

“Our fight is not over temple or mosque. Our fight is over the birthplace of Ram. That’s why we want that the verdict is delivered at the earliest so that construction of Ram Mandir can begin.”

The bench was giving its verdict on petitions by some Muslims who had pleaded that the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court splitting the title dispute into three parts be heard by a Constitution Bench as it involved reconsideration of a 1994 ruling by a five-judge bench of the apex court which had held that a mosque was not an essential part of Islam to offer namaz.

