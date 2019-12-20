Want to win gold at Khelo India: Astha Pahwa

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships bronze medallist Astha Pahwa said that she is aiming to clinch gold in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. Pahwa, who clinched silver in the second edition of the competition, said that the tournament is a huge benefit for upcoming athletes.

“I won silver in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in the 75kg category. The Khelo India scheme is very good. It’s a huge benefit for all the upcoming athletes. They provide good facilities as well. I am presently preparing for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. I aim to clinch gold this time,” said the boxer.

The 19-year-old, who has brought laurels to the country in the junior circuit, started participating in senior tournaments this year.

“I started participating in senior tournaments this year. I won bronze in AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in Hungary in 2018 and clinched bronze at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in the same year,” said Pahwa.

The boxer from Sarangpur in Uttar Pradesh initially took up boxing as a hobby in her hometown before gradually developing a serious interest in the sport.

“I started boxing at the age of 14 in 2013. I went to a stadium in Sarangpur just for fun and started practicing boxing. As I trained more and more, I started taking the sport seriously. My father has been a wrestler, but he couldn’t achieve success in the sport and therefore I am completing his dream,” said Pahwa.

The boxer expressed that her biggest dream is to take part in the Olympics and win a medal for India.

“I am hoping to be a part of the 2024 Olympic contingent. My biggest dream is to play in the Olympics and win a medal for India,” signed off Pahwa.

–IANS

rkm/bg