Wanted criminal arrested after being injured in shootout

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal after he was injured in a shootout, a Police official said.

The arrested criminal has been identified as Imran alias Rajesh (36), who hails from Haryana but was currently holed up in an apartment in Nangloi.

A senior official of Delhi Police confirmed that Imran was arrested on Saturday after he was hit by a bullet during the shootout. He has been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital for treatment.

A source in Delhi Police said a team led by DCP Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha was following Imran from Wednesday. However, he used to escape every time but on Saturday evening the Special Cell team surrounded him at Street No. 1 of Shahbad Daulatpur village.

The police asked him to surrender but Imran opened fire at the team, the source said.

Imran was hit by a bullet in counter firing.

A Special Cell official told IANS: “Seven live cartridges and a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore were found in his possession.”

Imran carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and an attempt to murder case is also registered against him in Sultanpuri police station.

Several cases of murder, loot, extortion, Arms Act are registered against him in various police stations.

Imran is an active member of the Rajesh Bawana and Surendra alias Neetu Dabodia gang.

