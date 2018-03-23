Wanted criminal injured in Ghaziabad gunfight, arrested

Ghaziabad, March 24 (IANS) A wanted criminal, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, was arrested after a brief gunfight here on Friday, which left him as well as a police officer injured, police said.

The incident occurred at about 8.15 p.m. Saturday in Pratap Vihar area under Vijay Nagar police station, when a police patrol came across some persons appearing suspicious and asked them to stop for checking.

However, the criminals opened fire at the police team while trying to escape. One of the bullets hit Vijay Nagar police station incharge Naresh Kumar Singh in the stomach. Police retaliated, hitting one of the criminals in his leg and apprehended him.

Both the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors said both were out of danger.

The caught criminal revealed his identity as Sundar, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, and a pistol and motorcycle was recovered from him.

“Sustained interrogation is being conducted by the police team. Details would be shared with media persons after some time,” said Superintendent of Police, City, Akash Tomar.

–IANS

sps/vd