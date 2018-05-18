Wanted criminal jumps off second floor, lands naked in police custody

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) A wanted criminal jumped off the second floor of a building in west Delhi on Monday in a bid to escape arrest, with only a towel wrapped around his waist, but failed and landed in police net — albeit in his birthday suit.

The incident was caught on camera by amused as well as shocked onlookers. The police did not disclose the name of the accused.

Deputy Chief Commissioner (West) Vijay Kumar said that after a police team reached the Inderpuri house of the accused, wanted in three robbery cases, he jumped off the building wearing only a towel to cover his modesty.

He was caught by onlookers and police team stationed on the ground and escorted to the police vehicle and provided with clothes.

“Police offered him innerwear to wear, but he did’t cooperate and rather tried to free himself. He is a desperate criminal with 31 cases registered against him,” the officer said.

–IANS

nkh-sp-mg/tsb