Wanted doctor leading ‘Fantastic 4’ gang arrested

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A doctor, heading the “Fantastic Four” gang involved in numerous cases lodged in various states, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vijay Kumar said that Manish, who headed the gang, was apprehended after a brief gunfight with police at Smile Dental Clinic, F block Mansarover Garden in west Delhi at around 12 p.m. on Friday.

“He had come there with the intention to kill his wife Ritu Vashisth, the complainant of a case lodged here in Moti Nagar Police Station,” he said.

A loaded, home-made pistol has been recovered from him with which he had fired upon the police team.

Manish was involved in cases lodged in various states spanning from Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa in 2008.

