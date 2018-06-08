Wanted gangster Rajesh Bharti among 4 killed in Delhi shootout (Roundup)

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Wanted criminal Rajesh Bharti and his three accomplices were gunned down by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in south Delhi’s Chattarpur area on Saturday, police said.

Eight policemen and a gangster were also injured in the shootout as the Special Cell engaged with the gang for nearly 25 minutes early in the day. Some 40-50 shots were fired during the shootout.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid that led to the killing of four criminals.

Police teams intercepted criminals at Chandarhaulla village when they were travelling in two SUVs.

Rajesh Bharti, a notorious gangster of Haryana who was leading Kranti gang and of late had become active in Delhi, was on way to a farm house in Chandarhaulla village, along with his accomplices. The Special Cell officials suspect they were operating from that farm house. The police were keeping an eye on their activities for last six-seven months.

“We received concrete information on Saturday that Kranti gang members were to visit the farm house and a trap was laid. They came in two SUVs around 1 p.m. As they were challenged and asked to surrender, they opened fire at the police. Police teams also returned the fire in self-defence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said.

“The dead criminals have been identified as Rajesh Bharti, the gang leader who carried Rs 2 lakh reward on his head, Sanjeev Vidrohi, who carried Rs 1 lakh reward, Umesh alias don from Gurugram and Biresh Rana from Ghewra in Delhi. The injured criminal has been identified as Kapil, who hails from Jind district of Haryana,” the officer said.

Bharti, wanted in several cases, had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police. The gang had been involved in many cases of murder, loot, dacoity, carjacking, kidnapping and extortion.

“The gang was basically active in different districts of Haryana, but lately they had committed several crimes in posh localities of Delhi such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and some other places as well.

“Recently, they had looted two Toyota Fortuner SUVs from Vasant Kunj and Dwarka areas and left behind a letter stating that Kranti gang of Rajesh Bharti was involved in the incidents and that the victims should not report the matter to police,” Kushwaha said.

The police have recovered five firearms, including two Star pistols, a revolver and two regular pistols. Besides, a large number of cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

The eight injured police personnel include Constable Girdhari, who received a bullet injury in his neck and is admitted in AIIMS. The other injured policemen are constables Girdhar and Gurdeep Singh, and ASIs Krishna Kumar, Raj Singh, Bijender Kumar, Hari Chand and Jagat Singh.

