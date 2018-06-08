Wanted gangster Rajesh Bharti among 4 killed in Delhi shootout

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Wanted criminal Rajesh Bharti along with three of his accomplices were brought down in a police encounter in the Chattarpur area here on Saturday, police said.

Six policemen were also injured in the shootout as officers of Delhi Police Special Cell engaged the gang early in the day.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid that resulted in the death of the four criminals, who were on the run after escaping from the Haryana Police’s custody.

Bharti, a hardened criminal and wanted in several cases, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

–IANS

