Wanted gunrunner, aide arrested from MP

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A wanted gunrunner and his close aide have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Arms manufacturer Bachan Singh, 37, hailing from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

His accomplice Noor Mohammad, 35, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested during a police operation in the jungles of Sendhwa and Balwadi in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 20 pistols along with 10 magazines were seized from them.

The arms consignment was procured by Mohammad from Singh about a week back.

Bachan Singh was wanted in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for his involvements in firearm supplies to criminal gangs.

“He was manufacturing illegal firearms in remote areas of Madhya Pradesh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo told the media here.

These firearms were supplied to gangsters/criminals in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, the official said.

The officer said more than 10 arrests were made by police in different states in the racket.

