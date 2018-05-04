Wanted UP gangster arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police arrested a wanted Uttar Pradesh gangster here on Saturday for his involvement in various crimes including the murder of a Ghaziabad-based builder.

Harinder Pradhan, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar was arrested after police teams tried to stop his car but it sped on and hit barricades in south Delhi’s Pul-Prahaladpur at the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

“Pradhan was involved in the murder of the Ghaziabad builder, Moti Goyal, on April 15 following a dispute over a property in Noida. He had hired two contract killers to kill Goyal,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“We received a tip-off that Pradhan would be heading towards MB road. When stopped, Pradhan started firing at the police,” Biswal said.

Two police personnel were injured in the encounter. They were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with non life-threatening injuries.

A pistol and carbine were also seized.

–IANS

