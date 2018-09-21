Wardrobe staples for women over 50

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Go for a minimalist wardrobe with classic clothing to give you an array of looks, while maintaining your comfort factor, say experts.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik.com, and fashion Designer Reynu Taandon, give out few style tips for women over 50:

* Invest in saris that are firm yet light in weight. Cotton, linen and silk blends are good options. Classic patterns such as indigo prints, ikats look lovely.

* In kurtis, silhouettes should be slightly structured, either straight or A-line. These should be worn with ankle length pants or even palazzos. Add scarves or stoles to add a dash of elegance. These should be in interesting prints and colours to uplift the look.

* You can pick a pair of dark, mid-rise denims that have a slightly tapered or straighter hem. Add two-three tapered pants in black and another colour for occasions like work to dinner to your wardrobe.

* Invest in classic style tops in neutral colours that can be teamed up with statement accessories and scarves. A smart structured jacket is a must have for office goers. A couple of shift, A-line dresses in solid colours and smaller patterns is a great addition for outings.

* Kaftan look is so cool and it is an easy to wear option for woman who needs to get ready in five minute. Ethnic kaftans or kaftan kurtis online are the best option.

* Keep it simple; stay away from bling also, classic pieces should be the core of your capsule wardrobe to cater to each of the occasions in your life.

* Buy bras that really fit, and consider “shapewear” when needed.

