Warm breezy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) It was a warm, sunny Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The day was expected to remain warm with no heatwave even as the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 to 43 degrees, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There was a warm moist breeze as the easterly winds blew through the city and surrounding regions at 10 kmph early in the day.

By 9.30 a.m., the mercury at Palam, the most warm area here was at 33 degrees Celsius, while on Thursday and Wednesday it was touching 37 degrees by that time, IMD official said.

“The sky will remain clear, moderate winds will continue throughout the day,” the IMD official told IANS.

On a brighter side, the air quality was “moderate” after several days, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 181 across NCR on a scale of 0 to 500.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 60 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.1 degrees while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.4, both two notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/in