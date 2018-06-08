Warner to commentate in Australia-England ODI series

Melbourne, June 10 (IANS) Tainted former Australia vice-captain David Warner will do commentary when Australia take on host England in an ODI series starting June 13.

Warner, banned from the Australian team for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering incident, will commentate for Channel Nine.

“Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he’s perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series,” Nine’s director of sport Tom Malone was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he’s been hurting as much as the others,” he added.

The series will be Australia’s first under the new leadership of Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer.

Warner, who will join the commentary panel for the second game of the five-match ODI series in Cardiff on June 16, is also set to turn out for Global T20 Canada.

After commentating in the UK, the dashing southpaw will join his banned team-mate Steven Smith at the inaugural season of the Global T20 Canada tournament, starting June 28.

