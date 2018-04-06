Was an honour to direct Tom Alter: ‘Hamari Paltan’ director

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) “Hamari Paltan” director Jainendra Jigyasu says it was an honour for him to get to direct the late Tom Alter in his debut film. Tom Alter died in September last year.

“Hamari Paltan”, written and directed by Jigyasu, is the last feature film where the actor will be seen on the big screen.

On his experience of working with the acclaimed actor, Jigyasu said: “It was an honour to be able to direct Tom Alter sir in my debut film. He was an acting institute himself.

“His role in the film is of a mentor to the young ones, just like Aamir Khan’s role in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s role in ‘Dear Zindagi’.”

Jigyasu said they have dedicated a line from a song to Tom Alter’s character as a mentor in the film. The line is: “We are walking on the path that you led us to.”

Jigyasu’s maiden project revolves around children from two separate backgrounds who become friends through a game. These children start a movement by getting inspired by a retired professor. The director said his aim was to make a film for children.

“There aren’t many films made for children. There are a few like Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’, then there is ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’. Good films are made but they aren’t able to get a good release to reach the right audience, which is kids.”

The trailer shows the late Tom Alter as the retired professor who teaches children the right ways to keep the environment clean and healthy, while Manoj Bakshi plays the politician against the movement started by the children.

The film will release on April 27.

–IANS

