Was just focusing on my own technique: Asiad gold medallist shooter Saurabh

Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 21 (IANS) Upbeat after clinching the gold medal on his Asian Games debut, teenage shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Tuesday said his sole focus was on his technique as he overcame multiple world and Olympic champions.

Sixteen-year-old Saurabh overcame a strong challenge from Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh, as he put on a flawless performance to clinch the yellow metal with a new Asian Games record score of 240.7 at the Jakabaring Shooting Range.

Former world champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan had to settle for the silver while Saurabh’s compatriot Abishek Verma claimed the bronze medal.

“I’m very happy. I didn’t think I’d win the final but I was determined to do what I could and just focus on my technique,” the teenager was quoted as saying by the Asian Games website.

“Before the last shot I wasn’t thinking about winning the gold, but I knew I had the silver. That’s all I was thinking about. I knew I was number one after the last shot, but I had no idea what was going to happen before that because it was so close.

“I wasn’t thinking about the fact I was facing a world champion or an Olympic champion. I was just focusing on my own technique,” he added.

–IANS

tri/sed