Waste collection changes for Peel Region

With the advent of fall, the Region of Peel recently announced that weekly yard waste collection begins Monday, October 1 and lasts until Friday, December 14.

Residents in urban areas in the Town of Caledon will continue to receive bi-weekly yard waste collection on their scheduled days. Residents in rural areas of Caledon will have their yard waste picked up on designated Fridays.

Residents are can check out the website and use ‘When Does It Go’ to check their waste management calendar or download their schedule to a personal electronic device.

Some residents might be subject to some restrictions.

Residents of Malton where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Asian Long Horned Beetle quarantined an area cannot move any yard waste, nursery stock, trees, logs, lumber, wood, wood chips and bark chips out of the restricted area.

Yard waste in this area will be collected from the curbside on regular scheduled collection days but cannot be accepted for drop-off at any of the region’s Community Recycling Centres.

Residents should note that yard waste must be at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on a resident’s collection day. It should be placed in acceptable bins, containers and/or bags.

Residents can use their old garbage container or blue/grey box to set out yard waste for collection. All repurposed containers must be in good condition and clearly labelled “yard waste.” -CINEWS