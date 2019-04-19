Water availability in 91 major reservoirs down to 26%

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Total water availability in 91 major reservoirs in the country has reduced to 26 per cent of their actual storage capacity, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The total live storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs that are monitored by Central Water Commission is 161.99 BCM (billion cubic metre) and the water availability as on April 25 is 42.53 BCM or 26 per cent, it said.

However, the situation is better this year, Ministry said, as the storage was 37.31 BCM during the corresponding period last year.

The average of last 10 years live storage is 41.074 BCM.

The total live storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.99 BCM which is about 63 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country.

In northern region, there are six CWC-monitored reservoirs and water availability on April 25 was 51 per cent or 9.17 BCM at present.

Such 15 reservoirs in the eastern region has the total live storage of 35 per cent or 6.56 BCM.

In western region, total water availability in 27 reservoirs is 18 per cent or 5.67 BCM while in central region it is 30 per cent or 12.51 per cent in 12 reservoirs.

In southern region, there are 31 such reservoirs where water availability is 17 per cent or 8.63 BCM.

–IANS

spk/prs