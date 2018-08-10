Water-logging, traffic snarls after brief rain in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A moderate spell of rain on Friday afternoon in the national capital brought misery rather than any joy to the commuters as they faced traffic snarls and water-logging at various places.

At Kalindi Kunj area, people coming towards Noida had to negotiate a waterlogged underpass at Sarita Vihar.

“Ankle-deep dirty water was accumulated in the underpass. The traffic was agonizingly slow,” said a commuter.

According to the Meteorological Department, it rained 45.4 mm during the half an hour or so spell, which it termed as ‘moderate’. It has predicted either light rain or thundershowers in the coming days.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, several places witnessed heavy traffic jams. Water-logging was the main culprit at Captain Gaur Road near Okhla Mandi, Lal Kuan on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahalad Pur railway underpass, and on Ring Road from Ashram to Dhaula Kuan.

The traffic police also alerted riders of water-logging on Rao Tula Ram Marg going towards airport from Munirka, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, Modi Mill flyover and traffic jams on Sardar Patel Marg towards Mother Teresa Crescent Road, and on Ring Road Greater Kailash.

–IANS

vn/ahm/sed