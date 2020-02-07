Way to his heart is through his stomach

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the everlasting bond between you and your loved one. While one might have many plans in store like heading out to the movies, going dancing or even a staycation, this year, why not make it all about bonding, reconnecting and spending quality time together from the comfort of your home?

Eating together makes room for deep conversations, oodles of laughter and hours of reminiscing. Why not surprise your partner with a dining experience they will remember for years to come. Uurmi Bhatia, Paper Florist, Mi Ikigai and Nagabhushan Hegde, Head of Design, Script by Godrej & Boyce share their tips and tricks to help you get the table styling right for that perfect occasion.

Get Table-Smart

“Going the contemporary route is something you can’t go wrong with. A dining table made of solid wood, coated with a white oak finish makes a stunning start. Your cutlery and accessories should have the same tone and should exude care. Use ceramics to create an earthy look with mellow colours like omber, peach or cream and play with textures like grainy or chunky to add an artistic touch. Play with different sizes of serve-wear ranging from small to tiny and plate artistically, to elevate your dining experience,” advises Hegde.

Pick an Innovative Set-up

“If you want a more intimate and offbeat experience, why not dine at your coffee table. You could even create a picnic set up in your living room with a classy rug and cushions in pastel pink shades. Add some heart shaped placemats that not only adds to the feel, but also avoids staining the rug. Ensure you have got the perfect lights and you are all set for a perfect, intimate and romantic evening.” adds Hegde.

Choose the right table Decor

There is something about eating a meal at the table with your partner-it has always signified a time to connect, and enjoy good food and good company. When it comes to the set-up, little seasonal touches go a long way. Uurmi Bhatia, Paper Florist, Mi Ikigai believes, “Valentine’s Day table set up should be all about the colour red, because red symbolizes passion and love, so there should be at least some colour of red incorporated for the setup. The vibrant reds and soft blush hues instantly warm up any space and put a smile on everyone’s face. Add lots of candles and fairy lights too. Don’t go over the top and keep it simple, yet tasteful. When it comes to fabric, do not be afraid to play around with textures. Go for sheer, organza, organic cotton,” shares Uurmi.

Style Sustainably

“Dried twigs make great napkin rings, you can even layout a linen table runner and style it with paper flowers. I also love to add fresh greens as it brings a whole lot of positivity and calmness to the dining experience. It also adds a nice contrast to the flowers. Coffee beans work well to give a soothing aroma. Books also make a great statement. Stack up a few books and tie them up with a jute string. Place this bundle on your dining table and a few candles around to give it a vintage vibe. To avoid candle wax spilling everywhere, use fairy lights or LED candles. Make sure that you can reuse most of the things you layout and stay as organic as possible.” Says Uurmi

Last and certainly not the least n make sure you whip up a light meal so you can have a romantique night.

