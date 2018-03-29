Ways to decorate your home this Easter

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) While mass and menus might be meticulously planned this Easter that falls on Sunday, there are still decor essentials to pay heed to before you sit down to usher in the festivities.

Arshi Mukri, Design Expert at Pepperfry and Sudeep Kolte, VP-Sales and Marketing at Gyproc India list down some smart ideas to jazz up your decor this Easter

* Pastel palettes: Think Robin-blue Easter eggs, cotton candy pinks and other sherbet tones to infuse a romantic aura to your décor this spring. These shades are an absolute English delight and perfect to unwind over a cup of tea over the long weekend. With its calming ability to soothe the senses, pastels work wonders on floral bed sheets, breezy bath linens and tropical cushion covers that transforms your den into a cozy escape.

*Spring oasis: Nothing ushers in a celebration quite like some bright blooms enveloping your home in sensual scents and style. With delicate hues playing it cool in the backdrop, decorate your space with a rainbow of tulips, roses and lilies to add a sophisticated contrast. Take things up a notch from clichéd floral walls and hang an opulent flower chandelier in the drawing room to make a fine bourgeois statement while entertaining your shenanigans.

* The fifth wall: This Easter, do away with the same boring, flat ceiling. Also known as the fifth wall of a room, a designer ceiling can make any space come alive

. With a host of design options, you will feel spoilt for choice and find designer ceilings as an imperative part of your festive home makeover.

They can be installed in as much as a week’s time, are easy to experiment in any shape or colour and provide a smooth, seamless finish in both, paint and wallpaper. Ideal for living rooms, designer ceilings are easy to work with, even when it comes to different lighting systems further adding to the ambience of your home when hosting family and friends alike.

* Brunch rhapsody: Breaking the solemn period of lent is brought in with much bravura and panache. Get your feast Instagram- ready as the table is set aplomb with Easter eggs, wine, pudding and pie. Cherry pick charming motif- dinnerware, crystal champagne flutes and a dozen salmon pink napkins tucked away for a grand day. Spread out runners and placemats in glimmering hues of turquoise and peacock blues to turn simple breaking bread rituals into an elegant affair.

* Make space for more: Now you can personalize any space in your home with gypsum-based drywalls. With a space to call your own, gypsum-based partitions (or drywall partitions) are lightweight, durable and can easily be set up in a couple of weeks’ time.

Less labour intensive for homeowners and architects alike, gypsum-based partitions allow you to declutter and section off spaces to create more room. By preventing unwanted sound from traveling to adjacent spaces, they also make an excellent choice for creating space for a study, mini-library or a nap area for your kids. Gypsum-based drywall partitions are easy to pair with pastel decoration and colour schemes of your choice.

–IANS

nv/vm