Ways to say thank you to your mom

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Mothers seem to be almost supernaturally gifted with the ability to instantly lift spirits and make us feel loved and cared for. As International Mothers Day draws closer, lets celebrate their wonderful presence in our lives by making them feel extra special.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of DocsApp and Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Wakefit.co give away some solutions that can make your mother happy:

* Gift her a healthy life: Let her know how much you appreciate her selfless care by gifting her on-demand medical assistance and access to quality medical consultation.

* Gift her blissful sleep: After a hectic day at work and home, the least your mother deserves is a good night’s sleep so she can be fully rejuvenated to face the next day with abundant energy. Help her sleep healthier with a high quality and comfortable mattress that makes her feel more rested in a shorter period of time.

* Gift her career growth: It is not unlikely that your mother took a professional break to raise you and your siblings. Now that you’re all grown up and independent, encourage her to kick-start her career once again.

