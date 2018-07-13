Ways to spruce up your home during Monsoon

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) After months of sweltering heat, even the mention of the word ‘monsoon tends to lift our spirits. One way to truly enjoy the constant showers is by sitting in the safe refuge of your home so jazz it up with nice decors.

Houzz India Editor Preeti Singh, explains some cool ways to spruce up the home during the monsoon.

* Welcome the rain-washed views inside: Don’t we all love the sight of the pitter-patter and the freshly bathed trees and plants? Sheer curtains are quite transparent and lend an airy and spacious feel to a room

* A place for everything: Monsoons guarantee muddy shoes, drenched umbrellas and soaking raincoats. Make sure you create a dirt corner next to your entrance with a doormat (jute, coir, rubber) and an umbrella stand. Accessorise this space in a way that it goes with the decor of your entrance or living room.

* Make your home bug free: As much as we like the purging quality of rains, this season also brings with it termite infestation, flies, fungus, and silverfish. If its homemade solutions you’re looking for, try scattering neem leaves, camphor balls and cloves around the house and under your mattresses as they can help red moisture. If it’s the intensive treatment you’d like to go in for, get a pest/termite control done in your home before the incessant showers start.

* Make the most of your balcony: While you may have shut your balcony & terrace to protect your home from the hot summer sun, monsoons is the best time to open up the doors and enjoy the outdoors. Create a makeshift coffee/tea area here – keep a few chairs, a table and sprinkle plants to accentuate this outdoor lounge space.

Meghna Menon, Interior Expert at UrbanClap.com also shared some exalted tips and tricks to brighten up your home during rains.

* Bring in colour: Rains are lovely but they also lead to an overall moody environment. A great way to combat this is through decor, specifically by incorporating a lot of colours. So, throw in a bunch of pop-coloured cushions against a neutral sofa, or go straight for a bright-coloured sofa or pair of chairs.

You could also incorporate a lot of coloured accents like table lamps, vases, paintings, wall art, etc. Avoid rugs and carpets as they tend to attract mould. If finances allow, you could even create an accent wall by painting a focus wall. This would liven up your room instantly.

Myna Batavia, Founder of Green Carpets elucidate two tips to ensure your plants remain in the pink of health.

* Shower time for plants: Monsoon is the perfect season to bring out the indoor plants. Keep them outdoor throughout the night. Allow them to soak in the rain water so that they get a thorough wash. Bring them back indoors first thing in the morning, dry the leaves, stem and the bark thoroughly. Do not water the plants for at least a week to ten days thereafter. You’ll see the plants perking up immediately.

* Planting and pruning galore: Monsoon is the best time to begin the planting and pruning process for the plants. First prepare a dry bed of ready-to-use-soil for the saplings or cuttings.

Prune unnecessary growth. It is also the right time to shape the plants. Once done, provide the necessary fertilizer to fortify the plants. Allow the rains to water the plants. If there is a break in the monsoon, do not manually water the plants unless the soil has completely dried out.

