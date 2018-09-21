Ways to take care of suede leather shoes in autumn

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) With the changing season, it helps to keep your wardrobe ready. Suedes are a style in luxury and an autumn shoe, but it will require prepping up to make this footwear look good and last long this autumn season.

Jyoti Mohan Narula, Managing Director, JOE SHU and Salesh Grover, Business Head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt Ltd – Corneliani, offer a few tips on how to take care of suede shoes in autumn:

* Brush them right: Suede shoes look classic, but if not maintained well, they won’t last long. It is recommended to opt for a brush with nylon bristles for gentle cleaning of dirt or oil stains on the shoes. Clean the shoes with the suede brush after every use, this will revive the nap and will remove extra dirt.

* Store them right: Suede shoes need to be protected more, compared to other shoes. Avoid fading of colour and texture of these shoes by keeping them away from sunlight. Store them in a cool and dry place and if possible in a breathable muslin bag. Also, placing a shoe tree will help preserve the shape and lengthen the lifespan of the shoe.

* Waterproofing: Suede shoes should be kept waterproofed as using water on them might affect both the texture and colour of the shoes. For removal of stains, blot them using a small amount of white vinegar and a clean towel. Protect your suede shoes by using wax and spray-on waterproofing compounds. Use protection spray for quick, easy and effective results.

* Purchase a suede protective spray: Water can be damaging to suede and eventually change the colour and texture, but a protective spray will prevent this from happening. A suede-protecting spray is a worthwhile investment, and will lengthen the lifespan of your shoe.

* Let the suede breathe: Suede requires exposure to air contrary to some types of footwear that can be stored easily in plastic containers. Avoid storing your boots somewhere that could become warm and/or humid, such as a bathroom, garage or basement.

