WB Guv worried over death of protesting para-teachers

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday described as “worrisome” the death of a para-teacher and illness of some of her colleagues who have been on sit-in protest in the city demanding the pay scale similar to a permanent assistant teachers.

Dhankhar tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet where he appealed for a dialogue “at the highest level” to end the stalemate.

“@MamataOfficial. I appeal all sides for dialogue at the highest level as over 1,000 para-teachers are on a sit-in since November 11 and 37 of them are on an indefinite fast from Friday. Reported death of Revati Raut, in West Midnapore and illness of others worrisome,” she said.

The para-teachers in West Bengal are non-permanent contractual appointees who are paid a salary of Rs 10,000 at the primary and Rs 13,000 at the upper primary levels, which was considerably lower than the starting pay packet of Rs 24,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively for full-time appointees at the primary and upper primary levels respectively.

The protestors, who have floated a platform “Para Teachers Aikya Manch” (Para Teachers’ United Forum) have been on an indefinite sit-in at Salt Lake, close to the state education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan.

Revati Raut, a para-teacher hailing from Mohanpur in West Midnapore district, who had joined the protests for five days at Salt Lake, fell ill after returning home on Monday evening. Raut complained of chest pain and passed away before she could be hospitalised.

