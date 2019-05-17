WC: Tom Latham to miss warm-up games due to injury

London, May 24 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will miss New Zealand’s World Cup warm-up matches against India and West Indies due to injury, skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed.

Earlier this month, Latham picked up an injury to his finger during a match against an Australia XI, prior to flying out to England & Wales for the World Cup.

It was initially expected that he would be available to play in the second warm-up game against West Indies on May 28. But on Thursday, Williamson confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for both the practice games.

“Tom won’t be available for the first two warm-up games,” cricketworldcup.com quoted Williamson as saying at the Captains’ Day where captains from all 10 competing nations congregated for an open press conference.

“We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by,” he added.

It is also not clear whether the left-handed batsman would be available for the New Zealand’s opening match at the World Cup against Sri Lanka on June 1.

Uncapped back-up keeper Tom Blundell is likely to replace him.

–IANS

aak/ksk