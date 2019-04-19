We are ashamed, says Sri Lanka Muslim Minister

Colombo, April 22 (IANS) A leading Sri Lankan Muslim political leader on Monday called for introspection within the community after a local Muslim group was blamed for the suicide bombings that killed 290 people on Easter Sunday.

Rauff Hakeem, a Minister and a leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that being a Muslim Minister in the Cabinet he believed that the Muslim community and its leaders should introspect.

“We are ashamed and outraged. We have tried to address issues within the community,” media reports quoted him as saying.

The government on Monday blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the serial attacks targeting three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations.

