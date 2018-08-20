We are now going in the right direction: Javed Akhtar.

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has said the music industry has wasted a lot of time and resources in the civil war within the industry but now it is on the right track.

Akhtar was present at the ‘Dialogue: The Indian Music Industry Convention 2018’ an initiative by the Indian Music Industry (IMI) on Wednesday in Mumbai with other keynote speakers such as Grammy Award Winner Seymour Stein, Shridhar Subramanium, Chairman IMI, K.T Ang, Regional Director IFPI and Blaise Fernandes CEO IMI.

Music industry veteran Akhtar while addressing the audience said change has taken place for the betterment. “I would like to sensitize people about some factors of the industry that you may not be aware of. For centuries we rode on a horse and used an oil lamp, but in the last 200 years, we have taken a leap forward.

“All that you see today, the technology, has happened only in the last 200 years. Similarly in the music industry for the last two years, sudden major changes have taken place for the betterment. We have spent a lot of time in a civil war within the industry. We have wasted time, resources and talent. But now we have come together.”

Akhtar also thanked the government for changing the scenario. “Thanks to the governments, I am saying governments because both the previous one and present one, have been very helpful. They have changed the scenario,” he said.

Akhtar was also presented with ‘The Man of the Year Award’ for his contributions to the Indian Performing Rights Society as the board chairman. After receiving the award, he said, “This is not just for me but for all of those who have given their everything for the development and progress of our industry.”

A special video was played by the organizers which had many members of the industry including A.R. Rahman and Karan Johar praising Javed Akhtar’s contribution to the Music industry.

The ‘Rock On’ lyricist also talked about what an artist gives back to society and why they should be appreciated more.

“The relationship between the producer’s label and artist can not only be transactional. If it is, then as an industry, you lose great support. The kind of work an artist puts in, in any society all over the world is unparallel,” he said.

Javed Akhtar has last contributed as a lyricist to films like ‘Raees’, ‘Dil’ ‘Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Rock On 2’.

–IANS

iv/prs