We cherish family bonds: Irfan Pathan

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Cricketer Irfan Pathan says his family cherishes bonds and their values very dearly.

Cricketers and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan shot for an episode of the dance reality show “High Fever Dance ka Naya Tevar”, a statement said.

Sharing his thoughts about being on the show, Irfan said: “Hailing from a joint family ourselves, we cherish family bonds and family values very dearly and this show is surely making family bonds stronger with dance.”

Instead of sharing few dance moments on stage, the brothers played cricket in a slow-motion style.

“High Fever Dance ka Naya Tever” is aired on &TV.

–IANS

nn/vm