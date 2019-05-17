We don’t believe in exit polls: TDP

Amaravati, May 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday said that it does not believe in exit polls as they are often not close to reality.

TDP leader Kambampati Rammohan Rao was confident that the results of “exact polls” on May 23 will be different.

After the end of seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, a majority of the exit polls gave a comfortable majority to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The exit polls came as a jolt to the TDP, which pulled out of NDA last year and has been working to bring all non-BJP parties together in an alliance to be headed by the Congress.

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had series of meetings with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and the leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India-Marxist and others in Delhi and Lucknow during last two days.

Majority of the exit polls also showed that the TDP will lose power to the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

“We don’t believe in exit polls. They are often not close to reality,” said Rammohan Rao, who is also Andhra Pradesh government’s representative in New Delhi.

He pointed out that the exit polls in 2014 were proved wrong.

Rao said Naidu would continue his efforts to form a non-BJP alliance by holding talks with leaders of various parties over next 2-3 days.

