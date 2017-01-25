We mean business, while others selling pipe dreams: UP CM

Lakhimpur Kheri, Jan 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought the support of people in returning to power, saying his government had fulfilled promises made in the 2012 election manifesto.

The Samajwadi Party leader warned the people against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the hopes it generates.

“We have worked and shown what development is whereas the other party has ensured that people for their own money stand in lines and get nothing in the end,” Akhilesh told a modest gathering here.

Warning the people not to be swayed by promises made by the “chamatkari party” (miraculous party), Yadav said the time had come to reject the Narendra Modi government and its policies.

In his third election rally within a span of two days, the 43-year-old for the first time mentioned the tie up between the SP and the Congress for the state assembly polls starting from February 11.

The Chief Minister said people should back them as a second innings in power will ensure the good work done in his first stint is taken forward.

“We have made expressways, roads, improved the power scenario, distributed free laptops, given incentives to meritorious students and have also worked to protect the interests of the farmers,” Akhilesh said while listing the achievements of his government.

He also asked the people to go through the SP manifesto and said if voted to power again, Rs 1,000 per family will be issued to one crore people.

According to Akhilesh, the Samajwadi government has worked for the welfare of all sections of society without any prejudice and if brought to power in this year’s assembly polls, the SP-Congress alliance will ring in more prosperity for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

md/py/bg