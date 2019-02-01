We must strengthen bonds between India, ASEAN: Alphons

Guwahati, Feb 3 (IANS) Referring to their common thread particularly through Buddhism and Hinduism, Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons on Sunday stressed the need to strengthen the bonds between India and the ASEAN.

“There is so much common among the ASEAN countries and India,” he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the 2nd ASEAN-India Youth Summit here.

“The Buddhist philosophy and Hindu philosophy are so deeply embedded in the entire ASEAN region and this keeps them united. We must work together to strengthen the bond and build on the ideals,” he said.

The Minister said that it were the youths who will determine the future of the world.

He also stressed on the need for the active involvement of the youth in political, economic and social spheres for sustainable peace and all-round development.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hoped that the confluence of youth leaders from India and the 10 ASEAN countries will lead to a shared understanding of the challenges the countries face.

More than 150 youth leaders from India and ASEAN members Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will take part in the deliberations over five days.

