We oppose the new citizenship law: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he and his party are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has now become a law, saying they oppose it.

Speaking to IANS, Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, said the party will continue to oppose the new law.

“We are against the CAB. We oppose it. We have opposed it in Parliament as well,” Kejriwal told IANS.

The CAA seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The opposition parties had objected to its nature and described it “against the Muslim community”, which the government rejected saying it does not affect the community residing in the country.

After the Lok Sabha passed the bill late on Monday and the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had called the bill against the Constitution, during a discussion in the House.

“I am opposing this Bill as it is against the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is against the Preamble of the Constitution. It is against the India of the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh,” he said.

–IANS

nks/pgh/bg