We should open more art galleries, says Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen onscreen in ‘Paltan,’ has said that there is a need to open more art galleries to encourage and appreciate artists across the country.

Jackie Shroff was interacting with media when he visited India Art Festival along with Rohit Roy on Friday in Mumbai.

Talking about India Art Festival which has showcased collection of 200 painting of artists across the country, Shroff said, “In our country, we have around 80,000 artists who wait for around 5 years to showcase their collection in this art festival so, I feel we should open more art galleries so that, we all can experience great piece of art work of these fantastic artists.”

Shroff said he is not an artist or a painter, but he always makes a point to appreciate every piece of art. “There are some blind painting artists in this festival who have showcased their paintings. They have used flavoured colours in paintings like vanilla is used for white color and lemon is used for yellow so that, these blind artists can recognize colour of paint by its smell.”

Jackie Shroff will be essaying the role of Salman Khan’s father in the highly anticipated ‘Bharat’. It is a remake of the 2014 Korean film ‘An Ode to My Father’ and will depict the bond between a father and son.

Disha Patani, Tabu, and comedian Sunil Grover will be seen in pivotal roles along with Katrina Kaif who plays the female lead.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Bharat’ will be releasing in cinemas on Eid 2019.

