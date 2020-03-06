We will get there someday, love the team, players: Ganguly

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the Indian women’s team for their effort in the T20 World Cup final, expressing hope that they will cross the final hurdle someday.

All-round Australia put on display a clinical performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a packed home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final on Sunday.

“Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players,” Ganguly said in a tweet.

This was India’s maiden T20 World Cup final but the eves in blue had reached the 2017 50-over World Cup final, losing to hosts England in gut-wrenching fashion.

India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women’s team for their efforts in the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the final defeat at the hands of the hosts will only make them stronger.

“Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever,” Kohli tweeted.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed the fact that so many people watched the final at the MCG and also said it is a victory for every girl who broke the glass ceiling.

“Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup, Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers,” Gambhir tweeted.

“It was a delight watching you through your campaign at the #WT20WC and the many moments of brilliance you’ve given us. We are all immensely proud of what you’ve been able to achieve. Upwards and onwards, Jai Hind,” tweeted star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

“This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it’s just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport!” said India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

“Not the result we wanted today but we are proud of the way #TeamIndia played throughout the tournament,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

