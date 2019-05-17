We will introspect: MP CM Kamal Nath after Congress defeat

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday accepted the results of the Lok Sabha election in which his Congress party suffered an emphatic defeat, saying the party could not convey its agenda to the people.

Reacting to the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance across the country, including in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said: “It is true the results were not as per our expectations but we accept and respect the mandate. We will examine it. Winning and losing are part of democracy.”

“It seems we were not able to take our message and agenda to the people. I congratulate the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will always stand with the people.”

Of the state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress could manage to win just the single seat of Chhindwara which was bagged by Nath’s son, Nakul, while the Chief Minister himself won the Chhindwara Assembly by-poll.

–IANS

hindi/kr