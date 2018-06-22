We won’t go home easily: Kroos

Moscow, June 24 (IANS) German midfielder Tony Kroos produced one of the most dramatic moments of the 2018 World Cup to date when he scored a 95th minute goal to give his side a 2-1 win over Sweden, keep second round hopes alive.

A draw between Germany and Sweden would not have mathematically knocked the reigning Champions out of the tournament, but it would have taken their destiny out of their hands and meant a draw between Mexico and Sweden in the last group match would have put them on the first plane home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Now a win against South Korea should be enough to see the Germans into the last 16, but Kroos thinks that will leave some people disappointed.

“I had the feeling that a lot of people would be happy in Germany if we were eliminated, but we are not going to make it so easy for them… We will not be sent to the streets easily,” he said.

The 27-year-old midfielder said sections of the press were actually happier to write about setbacks in the wake of their opening game defeat to Mexico, than to speak about success.

“It gives me the feeling that it’s more fun to analyse or talk or write badly of us,” he commented.

Kroos put his hand up to accept the blame for Sweden’s opening goal in the game, after he lost possession.

“Sweden’s first goal is my fault, I assume the responsibility… When you touch the ball 400 times per game, it’s normal that you can lose the ball a couple of times,” he admitted.

The midfielder ended the encounter with 117 passes completed out of the 128 that he attempted.

