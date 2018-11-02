We would implement 69% quota in Bihar on lines of Tamil Nadu: Tejashwi

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said he was in favour of Tamil Nadu’s model of 69 per cent reservation in his state.

“The BJP-led Central government has been trying to end reservation, but RJD would not allow it,” said Tejashwi Yadav,former deputy chief minister, while addressing party workers at a function of extreme backward castes.

“If we form the next government with the support of people, we would implement 69 per cent reservation on the lines of Tamil Nadu,” said Tejashwi.

The RJD leader said his party would mobilise and unite backwards, marginalised and disadvantaged people. “It is wrong to depict RJD as a party of Muslim-Yadav (MY). It is a party that belongs to all,” he said.

–IANS

ik/prs