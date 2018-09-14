Wealth, career, the purpose of life and fate (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Learn a strategic and practical way to create wealth; flick through easily accessible articles with ideas and wisdom that will help readers in their careers; know methods through which anyone can find their purpose; read stories of those being tested by fate and trials.

The IANS bookshelf has a bunch of reads on the needs and demands vis-a-vis youngsters these days.

1. Book: Chanakya and the Art of Getting Rich; Author: Radhakrishnan Pillai; Publisher: Penguin; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 189

Chanakya’s “Arthashastra” is an unrivalled political treatise that has been used by scholars, academics and leaders across the world. In “Chanakya and the Art of Getting Rich”, Radhakrishnan Pillai draws on its lessons to present a strategic and practical way of wealth creation. This is a holistic study, written for anyone and everyone.

2. Book: Thinking Smart; Author: Nirmalya Kumar; Publisher: Harper Business; Price: Rs 699; Pages: 286

You are on top of your career. You love the job you are doing. You were rated excellent in your latest assessment. But, for reasons beyond your control, you have just been fired. The modern executive faces many challenges. The old days of steady jobs in safe posts are gone.

Technology is transforming work, rendering jobs obsolete and constantly moving the goal posts for performance. But the responsibilities and priorities remain as they always were — to the company, the colleagues one works with or leads, to one’s family and oneself.

How does one keep improving one’s skills and getting more from life? In this scenario of contradictory goals and ambidextrous skills, the secret lies in what the author calls “Thinking Smart”. Faced with his own crisis, Nirmalya Kumar, a renowned professor, recognised globally for his marketing and strategy expertise, used the experience to come out a winner.

In bite-sized, easily accessible articles are ideas and wisdom that will help readers in their own life and career, from managing people, teams, strategy, finances to even a few tips on managing life.

3. Book: Leading from Purpose; Author: Nick Craig; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 296

Drawing on 10 years of experience working with more than 10,000 executives from companies around the globe, the author takes us on a revelatory journey to help us understand our purpose, find clarity and focus, and lead with inspiration.

When uncovered, purpose becomes our most fundamental guiding principle. Explaining where true purpose lies and demystifying where it doesn’t, Craig offers the methods through which anyone can find their purpose. He identifies three pathways that will assess where you are with your purpose and where you should be going.

Illustrated by case studies of leaders from all walks of life, Craig shares their unique stories to show how they are energised by their purpose, finding in it the confidence they need to properly evaluate high-stakes decisions and take the optimal action. The best leaders access their purpose especially when facing the unknown, drawing on the source of it to energise themselves. Purpose also redefines their relationships to stress, allowing them to thrive where others just survived, and to postpone momentary, fleeting rewards in favor of leaving a sustained, meaningful impact.

Accessible, methodical, and eminently practical, “Leading from Purpose” offers a comprehensive toolbox with which everyone — whether a c-suite executive or a behind-the-scenes office worker — can live out their purpose and achieve success on their own terms.

4. Book: Everyone Has a Story – 2; Author: Savi Sharma; Publisher: Westland; Price: Rs 199; Pages: 212

Everyone has a story. But do all stories end with a “happily ever after”? Not always; not even very often. The story always goes on. Life always tests you.

And being tested here are your favourite characters, your beloved friends, the people who gave you hope and courage. The very people who made you believe in your dreams — Meera, Vivaan, Kabir and Nisha. Will they emerge unscathed, or will they be destroyed?

You’ll like this sequel if you liked the similarly titled first part.

