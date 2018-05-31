Weapon-snatching attempt in Srinagar foiled

Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) An attempt by militants to snatch a rifle of a policeman here on Tuesday was foiled by the alert security personnel, police said.

Police said some militants tried to snatch the service rifle of a policeman posted on guard duty at the Mirza Kamil Sahab Shrine in Hawal area here.

“The alert policeman however foiled the militants’ attempt. He fired several shots in the air after which the militants ran away. The area was surrounded for searches,” said a police officer.

