Weather conditions force GoAir Mumbai-Leh flight diversion to Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Friday said that it had to divert its “G8-386” Mumbai-Leh flight to New Delhi due to weather conditions not being adequate for the pilots to complete a safe landing in Leh.

“Once the diverted flight landed in Delhi, it had to be unfortunately cancelled due to operational reasons. All passengers have been cared for and provided with hotel accommodations in Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

“An additional flight will be operated tomorrow morning (G8-386D) from Delhi to Leh.”

–IANS

