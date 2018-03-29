Wedding vows are way more than just a promise: Aalisha Panwar (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) “Ishq Mein Marjawan” actress Aalisha Panwar says wedding vows are way more than just a promise, but a foundation of a marriage.

Giving a twist to the storyline, a special wedding sequence on the Colors’ show will have the characters Aarohi and Deep renewing their vows.

Talking about wedding vows, Alisha said: “Marriage isn’t just the union of two people, it is beyond that. And wedding vows are way more than just a promise. It is a lifetime commitment that forms the foundation of your marriage. According to me, an ideal man is the one who respects and values his lady. And my ideal man is my father”.

‘Anjaan’ actor Gashmeer Mahajani turns tutor for Heena Parmar

Actress Heena Parmar, who portrays inspector Aditi in Discovery JEET’s show “Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit”, gives credit to co-star Gashmeer Mahajani for her flawless performance in the show.

“Gashmeer is a wonderful human being and a very helpful co-star. He has immense knowledge about the field and has helped me a lot in learning the right tricks for enacting the action scenes. He has been helping me in getting the right posture and position required for fight sequences besides teaching me how to handle a gun,” Heena said in a statement.

“I am really lucky to have such a wonderful co-star like him who doesn’t mind spending time improvising scenes and dialogues with the aim to deliver the perfect take,” she added.

–IANS

