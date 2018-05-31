Weightlifter Sanjita denies doping charge

Imphal, June 1 (IANS) Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal winning weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on Friday denied the doping charge against her.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Thursday handed a provisional suspension to the Manipuri weightlifter as she was found positive of anabolic steroid abuse.

She had brought a gold medal from Gold Coast CWG in 53 kg category. Four years ago she also brought home a gold medal from the Glasgow 48 kg category competition.

“I do not know when the tests were done. There were three testings. I do not know whether the urine was mine or had been substituted,” she said.

The tests were said to have been done on her blood and urine.

She said that she never took any food or soft drinks outside the training centre. As such she failed to understand how steroids had been found in her samples. She is seeking the help of the government and the people to establish the truth.

Some time back she had sought CCTV cameras and other measures to check misdeeds aimed at destroying her career.

However the Manipur government is yet to take any steps to unearth the truth.

Sanjita is now witnessing the difference in reactions of sports enthusiasts. When she returned to Imphal with a gold medal from the CWG held at Gold Coast, the government and enthusiastic people gave her a rousing welcome at the airport. But when she came back on Thursday after being provisionally suspended, there was virtually no one to welcome her.

