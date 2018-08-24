Weightlifter Vikas 8th at Asiad

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) India’s Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men’s 94kg weightlifting competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.

Vikas registered a total lift of 335kg. The gold medal went to Iranian Sohrab Moradi, who lifted a total of 410.

Qatar’s Fares Elbakh took the second spot with an effort of 381 kg, while Thailand’s Sarat Sumpradit was third with a lift of 380kg.

Vikas made a best effort of 145 kg in snatch and 190 kg in clean and jerk for a combined effort 335kg.

He failed to lift the first two attempts of 145kg before making a successful lift in the third attempt.

In clean and jerk, Vikas made a successful lift of 190kg in the first attempt. He, however, failed to loft 197kg in the next two attempts to get out of the top five race.

–IANS

pur/bg