WelcomePack launches #LiveLoveCanada to commemorate Canada 150

WelcomePack – Canada’s iconic newcomer welcome program – launched a special social campaign to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday, hosted on its LiveLoveCanada.com platform.

Themed ‘CELEBRATE TOGETHER’, the campaign calls on Canadians to share their memorable Canadian moments via a message, photo or video with the #LiveLoveCanadafor chances to win over $10,000 in prizes. The campaign runs until December 31, 2017 with prize winners announced on several key dates.

LiveLoveCanada was established with a mission to celebrate Canada, her values, her people, and her awe-inspiring natural beauty. In launching this initiative, WelcomePack Canada aims to bring together all Canadians, from the very new to those who have been here for generations, in a joint endeavour to celebrate our nation.

The rousing launch video strings together inspiring images of Canada’s beautiful landscape and seasons, as a backdrop for elated people of all ethnicities enjoying moments of adventure, successes, victories and happiness. Viewers are asked to share their own memories through photo, video or message, with #LiveLoveCanada for a chance to win airline tickets, pure silver Canada 150 commemorative coins, LiveLoveCanada T-Shirts, gift cards and more.

This #LiveLoveCanada contest is created and executed by Canada’s leading multicultural advertising agency Dyversity Communications Inc.

“Canada is a country that has welcomed the world, and has made it possible for people of all ethnicities to live a life of promise and peace. The #LiveLoveCanada celebration is our turn to create a bouquet of thankfulness, gratitude and love, for this beautiful land we call home”, says Albert Yue, President & CEO, WelcomePack Canada.

Now in its fourth year, WelcomePack Canada was established to extend a special and memorable welcome to new Canadian immigrants. Along with over 30 participating Canadian brands, the Company has been busy welcoming newcomers with its special gift box filled with products and services of immediate value to them. This includes an informative magazine and website, special offers and coupons from participating Canadian brands in banking, telecommunications, real estate, automotive, and consumer products and services. Over 60,000 newcomers have benefited from this ‘Welcome To Remember’, with the company estimating to reach 20,000 more by this year-end. Visit WelcomePackCanada.com for more information. -CINEWS