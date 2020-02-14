Wellington Test: Ross Taylor 1st to play 100 games in all three formats

Wellington, Feb 21 (IANS) Experienced New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has created history by becoming the first player ever to play 100 matches in all the three formats of the game. He achieved the feat when he took the field against India in the first Test starting Friday at the Basin Reserve.

Taylor, who last month played his 100th T20I in the five- match series against India, has also played 231 ODIs for the Black Caps.

He is already New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs with 7,174 and 8,570 runs respectively.

In 100 T20Is, the prolific No. 4 has scored 1,909 runs and is behind Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill in the list of highest run-getters for the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game.

Besides Taylor, McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori have played 101, 111, and 112 Tests respectively for New Zealand.

“I think I am still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I am happy for that,” the 35-year-old, who made his debut in 2006, had said before the start of the Test.

