Wells Adams gushes over relationship with Sarah Hyland

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) “Bachelorette” star Wells Adams says his relationship with actress Sarah Hyland has been “weirdly normal”.

Adams has been dating the “Modern Family” actress since October 2017. He spoke on how the two managed their relationship in the public eye during his appearance on PeopleTV’s ‘Chatter’, reports people.com.

“It’s been really weirdly normal,” Adams said of how the two kept their relationship private.

“That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful.”

Adams also admitted that they first made contact on social media.

