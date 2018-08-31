Wendy Williams opens about her drug addiction

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Popular television host Wendy Williams, who battled substance abuse for a long time, says she got treatment for her cocaine addiction because she was a public figure, not because of any intervention.

In an interview to pagesix.com, Williams revealed that she was taking drugs for almost 10 years.

She said: “I never got busted by the cops. Honestly, I was high careening around Manhattan and New Jersey high. I come from a two-parent household I come from a good family and I had never shamed them, and plus I earned my career.

“Look, I was very popular at the time I decided to stop. If I were to be busted that would’ve definitely been New York Post front cover. I just woke up one day and I said, ‘girl, you need to stop before it really goes down.”

Also, Williams and her Hunter Foundation have launched a campaign called Be Here, which will serve to combat drug and substance abuse.

Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease which made her learn how to take better care of herself.

On the work front, Williams will be seen hosting the tenth season of her talk show “The Wendy Williams Show”

–IANS

sim/nv/vm