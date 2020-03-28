Wendy’s emerges saviour; provides food for needy

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Food chain Wendy’s has come out as a saviour for the needy who are not getting food while the lockdown is in place in the national capital due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Wendy’s store in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area has been converted into a godown to stock essential goods and personal vehicles are being used for the distribution of these essentials to the general public in need.

Speaking to IANS on the phone, Hemant Gupta, Operations Head, said, “We didn’t want to become the money contributors, we wanted to help on the ground.”

Narrating the modus operandi he said that the Kalkaji store is being used as a godown for the essential goods which they distribute through their personal vehicles.

“We went to the police station and requested them for passes, we have been joined by our friends and other people and hence after they were issued we started distributing it in our areas. So those who are living here are distributing here, those living in Noida are distributing there and so on,” he said.

“Apart from ration we also provide perishable goods like bread and milk which we purchase daily,” he said.

Talking about recent help they provided, Hemant said, “We received a call from Defence Colony that some construction workers have got stuck at an on-site and are not able to move due to the lockdown, so we filled up our cars and provided them with ration and other essential items.”

